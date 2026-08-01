Chennai, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to move the Supreme Court to secure the state's rightful share of Cauvery water.

PMK welcomes TN's decision to approach SC over Cauvery water dispute

While noting that the step comes after Karnataka shut the doors on proposed bilateral discussions, pursuing action remains the only correct course of action, he said in a statement here.

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Pointing out that Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would travel to Bengaluru to hold talks with his counterpart D K Shivakumar regarding Cauvery water sharing and the Mekedatu dam issue, the PMK leader said however, following intense opposition in Tamil Nadu and escalating protests in Karnataka, the neighbouring state CM declared that the environment was not conducive for bilateral talks.

Stating that TN Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar subsequently announced that Tamil Nadu would approach the apex Court to demand the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water, with officials stating the petition will be filed after August 5, he said "while the Tamil Nadu government initially took the wrong path, it is reassuring that they have finally corrected their course".

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{{^usCountry}} "Moving forward, the state government must adopt a firm policy decision never to engage in talks with the Karnataka government on Cauvery water sharing or the Mekedatu dam issue", he said. "Being new to politics, chief minister Vijay might have believed he could secure water through a novel political approach." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Moving forward, the state government must adopt a firm policy decision never to engage in talks with the Karnataka government on Cauvery water sharing or the Mekedatu dam issue", he said. "Being new to politics, chief minister Vijay might have believed he could secure water through a novel political approach." {{/usCountry}}

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However, Vijay must understand that regardless of which party rules Karnataka, its chief ministers "will never willingly release water to Tamil Nadu", Anbumani alleged.

"The Tamil Nadu government must act swiftly to file a case in the Supreme Court directing Karnataka to release water as mandated by the Cauvery Water Management Authority", he said.

Tamil Nadu must present robust data before the apex court "exposing the joint design of the Centre and Karnataka regarding Mekedatu, and firmly demand a stay on the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the dam,"Ramadoss said.

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