PM's message to Indian-American Falguni Shah for Grammy win: 'Wishing her best'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian-American singer Falguni Shah on winning a Grammy award. Falguni, who uses the stage name "Falu" won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday. She is the only Indian-origin woman to have been nominated for the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice.

Tagging Falguni Shah on Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children's Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic(sic)."

Posting a picture of herself with the award on social media site Instagram, Falguni wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!”

In her acceptance speech, she had said, "Who would have thought that having my mother sing an old children’s lullaby from India would get a response from parents in America?"

Falguni - the New York-based musician had received her early training in music in Mumbai under the legendary sarangi and vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan. She moved to the US in 2000 to tour with her Boston-based husband Gaurav Shah and the fusion band Karyshma (Hindi for Miracle). Shah released a self-titled solo album in the US in 2007 - which included folk music from across south-east Asia blended with Western music. The Grammy-award winner has also collaborated with AR Rahman in the past for the movie 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

The 2022 Grammys were held on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award function was hosted by Trevor Noah.

