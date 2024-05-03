PM's photo removed from vaccine certificates out of ‘defamation’ fear: RJD's Misa Bharti
The Prime Minister's image has been removed from the Covid-19 vaccine certificates due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image was removed from Covid-19 vaccine certificates as he feared “defamation” now that “doubtful results of the vaccine are coming out.”
“It is the Prime Minister's old habit to take credit of any work. Now, doubtful results of the Corona vaccine are coming out. Therefore, fearing defamation, his picture has been removed from the vaccine certificates,” Bharti said at a press meet in Bihar's Danapur.
She also credited the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with making people aware of why an investigation was needed into the Covid-19 vaccination.
“The general public is being aware made by leaders of the Mahagathbandhan. The Corona vaccination should be investigated at every level. Strict action should be taken against the culprits,” the RJD candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, further said.
To be sure, the Prime Minister's photo has been removed due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that is in place for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The PM's image was removed in early 2022 as well, when assembly elections were held in five states: Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Misa Bharti's attack on PM Modi stems from the recent admission by British-Swedish vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca, that its Covid-19 vaccine could, in some cases, lead to a rare side-effect called TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome).
In India, Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine's Indian variant, was widely administered. The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) produced and manufactured Covishield, of which a total of 1.75 billion (175 crore) doses, were administered.
(With ANI inputs)
