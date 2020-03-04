e-paper
Podcast: Trump’s India Trip, Delhi Riots, and India in American Domestic Politics

This week, Milan Vaishnav sits down with podcast regulars Sadanand Dhume and Tanvi Madan to discuss US President Donald Trump’s India visit, Delhi riots and more.

Mar 04, 2020
This week, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with podcast regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and the Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institutionfor the first “Grand Tamasha” news round-up of 2020.

 

The three discuss President Trump’s whirlwind, 36-hour visit to India, the ghastly Delhi riots that coincided with his trip, and the prospect of India becoming a political football in America’s 2020 presidential election season.

And the trio could not resist talking about Ivanka Trump’s Taj Mahal internet memes, a very strange puppet video, and a Delhi schoolboy who would not let the Secret Service get in the way of his bhangra moves.

