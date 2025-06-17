Police arrests 22-year-old Karnataka man who killed girlfriend in Goa forest

PANAJI: The Goa Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man from Karnataka in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in a remote forest in Goa, a senior South Goa district police officer said. Police said the man, identified as Sanjay Kevin, was accused of killing Roshini, 22, on June 15 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Roshini’s body was found in a forested area of Pilliem, Dharbandora, in Mollem wildlife sanctuary. The body has multiple injury marks, including one by a sharp weapon across her throat.

A farmer who was visiting the forest in search of bibem (sprouted cashew nuts) noticed the body on Monday morning and alerted the police.

Police said the woman was working with a school while the man, Kevin, was unemployed.

South Goa superintendent of police (SP) Tikam Singh Verma said the victim and the accused were in a relationship, “and the motive appears to be some personal relationship issue”. Kevin suspected that Roshini was cheating on him.

A second police officer said the couple came to Goa from Bengaluru on Goa’s state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation bus and intended to spend a day in the beach state.

For reasons that are still unclear, the couple got off the bus at an isolated stretch. The woman’s body was found in the jungle 100 metres from the road.

A bus ticket found in the woman’s belongings was the first clue that helped investigators track the accused, who had booked the ticket.

Verma said Kevin was arrested from Hubli, Karnataka on Tuesday and brought to Goa.