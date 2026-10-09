57 Delhi metro stations may shut from 9pm today as cops tighten security ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night, October 9, in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district on Saturday.

The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, requested the metro corporation to issue necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the measures. (PTI)

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In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, said metro train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. Track LIVE updates on Delhi protest here.

The restrictions have been proposed from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10, until the situation in the national capital normalises.

Also Read | All mail, express trains arriving at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin stations till 2 pm on Oct 10 cancelled: Sources

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{{^usCountry}} The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, requested the metro corporation to issue necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, requested the metro corporation to issue necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Will Delhi Metro close gates at 57 stations for the October 10 CJP protest? Delhi Police asked DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 stations. The article reports a request, not confirmation that DMRC decided to close them. When could Delhi Metro gate closures and reduced train frequency begin? The proposed measures could begin at 9 pm on October 9 and continue through October 10, until the situation normalises. Police also asked DMRC to consider reducing train frequency at the identified stations. Which Delhi Metro stations were identified for possible restrictions? The list includes Janpath, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Khan Market, Supreme Court, INA and Kashmere Gate, among 57 stations across Delhi.

The 57 stations identified include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rohini West.

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Other stations on the list include Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala. The INA station on both metro lines has also been included.

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The proposed restrictions cover stations across several parts of the national capital, including central Delhi, south Delhi, north Delhi and areas in east and northeast Delhi.

The Cockroach Janta party has called a ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on October 10 amid the ongoing protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar amid major uproar over the special intensive revision (SIR) excerise being conducted by the Election Commission of India.