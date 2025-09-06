Shillong/ Indore, The Meghalaya Police submitted a 790-page charge sheet in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, naming eight people, including his wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, as the accused, an officer said on Saturday. Police file charge sheet in Meghalaya honeymoon murder, Raja's family seeks death penalty for Sonam

Raja was murdered while he was honeymooning in the state in May, triggering a nationwide manhunt for his killers.

The charge sheet, filed before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class of Sohra Sub-Division on Friday, was supported by material evidence, East Khasi Hills SP Vivke Syiem said in a statement.

Sonam and Raj, along with their friends Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi, were charged under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 , 238 that deals with disappearance of evidence, and 61, which is related to criminal conspiracy, it said.

Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Shilom James were charged for their alleged role in destroying evidence, it added.

Raja and his wife Sonam reached the state on May 21 and went to Sohra via Shillong. The couple were reported missing on May 26, prompting a massive search operation.

Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim near the famous Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra on June 2.

Investigators found that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj, and they plotted the murder during the honeymoon. Raja was murdered by Raj's friends Aakash, Vishal and Anand in Sonam's presence in Sohra.

Sonam gave herself up before the police in UP as the investigators arrested the rest.

Raja's family demanded the death penalty for Sonam and the other accused.

Talking to PTI in Indore, Raja's elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "My family has only one demand, that is, along with Sonam and Kushwaha, all the accused be sentenced to death."

He said his family was yet to see the detailed charge sheet, but was satisfied with the police investigation and believed that the charges slapped against the accused were strong.

After Sonam's arrest, her elder brother Govind had visited the Raja's house on June 11 and broke down, claiming his family had severed ties with her and that he would himself fight the legal battle to secure justice for the deceased.

Vipin, however, alleged that Govind lied to protect his own business interests.

"Govind had said he would stand with our family, but we came to know that he had hired a lawyer to defend Sonam," he said.

Vipin said his family has also roped in a lawyer to pursue the case.

