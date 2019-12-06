Police hailed for encounter of accused in rape-murder of Telangana vet

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:30 IST

The Telangana Police have received a lot of appreciation and compliments for the killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor. The 26-year-old was attacked at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad last week.

The people who thronged Chattanpalli encounter spot at Shadnagar on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway in large numbers on Friday morning showered flowers on Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjannar and his colleagues and shouted slogans: “Sajjannar Jai Ho” and “Telangana police Zindabad (Hail Telangana Police)”.

The encounter generated huge response in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well. Hundreds of girl students belonging to Siddhartha College in Vijayawada celebrated the news by dancing and praising the Telangana Police.

Police Commissioner Sajjannar is known for his tough stand against perpetrators of violence against women.

On December 10, 2008, two engineering students of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science in Warangal - Swapinka and Pranitha - were attacked with acid by three youths - S Srinivasa Rao, B Sanjay and P Harikrishna. While Swapnika died while undergoing treatment, Pranitha survived with serious burns.

As the issue triggered a nationwide uproar then, Sajjannar, who was the Superintendent of Police of Warangal district, got all the three accused in an alleged police encounter.

Like in the case of Shadnagar encounter, the three youth were taken to the outskirts on the pretext of reconstruction of the crime and shot dead, when they allegedly attempted to snatch the weapons and fire at the police.

Sajjannar had won a lot of appreciation from all quarters then too, and the college girls had felicitated him.

Now, by repeating the similar encounter with the four accused in the veterinary doctor murder case, he is once again being hailed as a hero in the social media and in public statements.

“Hats off to Sajjannar. Had he been the police officer in Vijayawada 10 years ago, justice would have been done to my daughter,” said Shamshad Begum, mother of a 19-year-old pharmacy girl who was raped and murdered at her hostel in Vijayawada in December 2007.

Celebrities belonging to Telugu film industry also showered their praises on the Telangana police through social media.

“This morning, I wake up the news and justice has been served #encounter,” tweeted popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Lakshmi Manchu, another popular actress and daughter of ex-MP M Mohan Babu tweeted: “I do not feel bad. I was always against capital punishment, but I changed my mind over the years. Rapists must hang. Thank you KCR garu for standing as an example to our nation and showing respect to women.”

“There should be only one rowdy in every village and he must be a police,” tweeted another film star Nani.

“I feel like preserving that bullet, saluting those guns and touching the feet of those police. I never expected that the killing of those four would give so much kick. Your soul reached the god now, sister!” tweeted another actor Manchu Manoj.