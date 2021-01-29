A police official was stabbed during the ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi's Singhu border on Friday amid simmering tension between protesters and local residents. The station house officer (SHO) of Alipur was stabbed shortly after stone-pelting ensued between the farmers and locals in the area, who have asked the protesters to vacate the premises. Two people, including a police official, were injured in the violence.

The Delhi Police also had to fire multiple rounds of tear gas shells in a bid to stop the two groups from turning violent. The situation at Singhu border remained tense even after the stone-pelting stopped.

Farmers have been protesting for more than two months now at the borders surrounding the national capital, with the agitation taking a violent turn after the tractor parade called by the farmers' leaders on Tuesday - India's 72nd Republic Day.

The tractor rally resulted in crippling chaos and violence in prominent areas of Delhi like Red Fort, ITO, intersection, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Nangloi, Sarai Kale Khan and pockets of central Delhi.