IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Police official stabbed at Delhi's Singhu border during farmers' protests
india news

Police official stabbed at Delhi's Singhu border during farmers' protests

The station house officer (SHO) of Alipur was stabbed shortly after stone-pelting ensued between the farmers and locals in the area, who have asked the protesters to vacate the premises.
By Kainat Sarfaraz | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)

A police official was stabbed during the ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi's Singhu border on Friday amid simmering tension between protesters and local residents. The station house officer (SHO) of Alipur was stabbed shortly after stone-pelting ensued between the farmers and locals in the area, who have asked the protesters to vacate the premises. Two people, including a police official, were injured in the violence.

The Delhi Police also had to fire multiple rounds of tear gas shells in a bid to stop the two groups from turning violent. The situation at Singhu border remained tense even after the stone-pelting stopped.

Also read: Tense situation at protest sites, police fire tear gas shells at Singhu

Farmers have been protesting for more than two months now at the borders surrounding the national capital, with the agitation taking a violent turn after the tractor parade called by the farmers' leaders on Tuesday - India's 72nd Republic Day.

The tractor rally resulted in crippling chaos and violence in prominent areas of Delhi like Red Fort, ITO, intersection, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Nangloi, Sarai Kale Khan and pockets of central Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singhu border farmers protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP