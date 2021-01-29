Tense situation at Singhu border farm protest site, police fire tear gas shells
Clashes broke out between farmers who are on a sit-in protest at the Singhu border and a group of people who came to remove farmers from blocking the roads around 1.45pm. The two groups pelted stones at each other.
Delhi Police had to fire multiple rounds of tear gas shells to stop the two groups from becoming more violent. At least one person and one police official was injured in the stone-pelting. After the stone-pelting stopped, the situation remained tense.
On Thursday a group of people who claimed to be locals from the nearby areas of Bawana had come to the border and asked the farmers on sit-in protest to vacate the roads. The group had left on Thursday but warned that they would return again on Friday.
On January 26, a section of farmers had stormed the monument and installed religious flags on its domes.
