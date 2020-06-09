Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:19 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Keran sector.

The police said that based on a reliable input a joint search operation was launched by Kupwara Police and the Army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles in Keran village and forest areas along the LoC.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed that during the combing operation large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from a weapons dump.

The recoveries included five AK-47 rifles, 15 AK magazines, 443 rounds, two under barrel grenade launcher or UBGL, 57 UBGL grenades, six 9mm pistols, 12 9mm pistol magazine, 77 9mm pistol rounds, 15 hand grenades and two AK slings.

“With this joint operation security forces deployed in Kupwara have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terror operatives to smuggle illegal weapons into the Valley and spread terrorism,” Kumar said.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, an Over Ground Worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Irfan Ahmad Wani of Shatlu Rafiabad in Baramulla, was arrested by joint party of SOG Baramulla, 52 RR and 53 CRPF at Kralhar. A Chinese pistol, one magazine, four rounds and a mobile phone were recovered from him.