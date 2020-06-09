e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran

Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran

The police said that with this operation, the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terror operatives to smuggle illegal weapons into the Valley and spread terrorism has been foiled.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:19 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.(Representative Photo/ANI)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Keran sector.

The police said that based on a reliable input a joint search operation was launched by Kupwara Police and the Army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles in Keran village and forest areas along the LoC.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed that during the combing operation large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from a weapons dump.

The recoveries included five AK-47 rifles, 15 AK magazines, 443 rounds, two under barrel grenade launcher or UBGL, 57 UBGL grenades, six 9mm pistols, 12 9mm pistol magazine, 77 9mm pistol rounds, 15 hand grenades and two AK slings.

“With this joint operation security forces deployed in Kupwara have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terror operatives to smuggle illegal weapons into the Valley and spread terrorism,” Kumar said.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, an Over Ground Worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Irfan Ahmad Wani of Shatlu Rafiabad in Baramulla, was arrested by joint party of SOG Baramulla, 52 RR and 53 CRPF at Kralhar. A Chinese pistol, one magazine, four rounds and a mobile phone were recovered from him.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
Tablighi Jamaat chief yet to submit his Covid-19 test report to police
Tablighi Jamaat chief yet to submit his Covid-19 test report to police
Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots, Worli, Dharavi now see decline in new cases
Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots, Worli, Dharavi now see decline in new cases
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Private hospitals offer remote monitoring, care at home for Covid-19 patients
Private hospitals offer remote monitoring, care at home for Covid-19 patients
Focus must now be on slowing spread of coronavirus: VK Paul
Focus must now be on slowing spread of coronavirus: VK Paul
Optional attendance, staggered shifts new normal for schools amid Covid-19 pandemic?
Optional attendance, staggered shifts new normal for schools amid Covid-19 pandemic?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In