India News
india news

Policing takes back seat as cops take care of rescued camels in Rajasthan

For three weeks, policemen at Sidhmukh police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district have been taking care of 13 camels rescued from smugglers last month
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Some of the rescued camels on police station grounds in Rajasthan’s Churu. (Sourced)

For three weeks, policemen at Sidhmukh police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district have been taking care of 13 camels rescued from smugglers last month. They have been feeding, providing water, and also arranging medical check-ups for the animals as policing has taken a back seat.

“We do not mind taking care of them, but they ate and damaged trees on the police station premises,” said a policeman.

Rajasthan in 2014 declared the camel as the state animal to check its dwindling numbers.

“A team of three policemen headed by head constable Brijesh Singh is looking after the camels. The expenditure of food and other expenses are borne by the police,” said Krishna Kumar, the in charge of the police station. Kumar said the camels frequently require medical attention as they are old and in bad shape.

On July 19, the 13 camels were rescued from a truck and a case under the Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary migration) Act was filed.

Kumar said a man was arrested for the alleged smuggling while a court on August 6 directed that the camels be handed over to an NGO in Sirohi, over 500 km away. Until the authorities arrange for their transportation that will require around three-four trucks, police have no option but to continue taking care of the camels.

