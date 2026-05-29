Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said the new state government is committed to implementing the Indira guarantees, the five poll promises of the UDF, ensuring transparent governance by informing the public about the state's fiscal position, and tackling substance abuse.

Policy address: Governor underscores UDF govt's focus on welfare measures, transparent governance

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Reading out the policy address of the UDF government at the commencement of the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly, he said steps have already been taken to roll out the Indira guarantees, starting with free travel for women on KSRTC buses from June 15. He also announced the setting up of a dedicated department for the welfare of the elderly.

The 5 welfare schemes, under Indira guarantees, include stipend of ₹1,000 for girl students and free insurance scheme for families.

The Governor said that the state's public finance was under severe stress and the government has decided to constitute an expert committee to prepare a 'White Paper' on its fiscal condition, so that the public would be aware of Kerala's liabilities, pending commitments and financial obligations.

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{{^usCountry}} "The state today faces serious financial challenges. Outstanding liabilities and fiscal constraints have created severe pressure on public finance. My government will face these realities with honesty and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The state today faces serious financial challenges. Outstanding liabilities and fiscal constraints have created severe pressure on public finance. My government will face these realities with honesty and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "My Government will strengthen its efforts to secure rightful financial allocations and fair and equitable treatment from the Union government," he said in the address. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My Government will strengthen its efforts to secure rightful financial allocations and fair and equitable treatment from the Union government," he said in the address. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He assured that despite the financial challenges, welfare measures for the poor and vulnerable will not be compromised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He assured that despite the financial challenges, welfare measures for the poor and vulnerable will not be compromised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Social security pensions, public healthcare, education support and welfare programmes shall continue with utmost priority," he asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Social security pensions, public healthcare, education support and welfare programmes shall continue with utmost priority," he asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arlekar also referred to the government's dream projects of transforming the state into an integrated port-led hub, by harnessing the potential of its extensive coastline, 44 rivers, 34 lakes and four airports, and also turning into a significant centre of civil aviation in South Asia by developing "a pipeline of aviation infrastructure" intiatives. The Governor said that the growing substance abuse, of both drugs and alcohol, were a matter of concern in the state and the government will adopt a three-proged strategy of enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation against it where both the Excise and Home Departments will work together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arlekar also referred to the government's dream projects of transforming the state into an integrated port-led hub, by harnessing the potential of its extensive coastline, 44 rivers, 34 lakes and four airports, and also turning into a significant centre of civil aviation in South Asia by developing "a pipeline of aviation infrastructure" intiatives. The Governor said that the growing substance abuse, of both drugs and alcohol, were a matter of concern in the state and the government will adopt a three-proged strategy of enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation against it where both the Excise and Home Departments will work together. {{/usCountry}}

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The enforcement initiatives will include 'Operation Toofaan' a swift and unyielding assault by Kerala police to completely uproot the drug network in the state and setting up of a dedicated State Narcotic Enforcement Bureau, he said.

"My government will adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotic mafias, peddlers, suppliers and organised criminal networks... Our target is to reduce alcohol consumption in a phased manner," he added.

On the cultural front, the government has decided to support Kerala's movie industry through a comprehensive film policy covering production incentives, co-production treaties with other countries, film-tourism development and the promotion of Kerala as a shooting destination, Arelker outlined in the policy address.

He said that a Media City and creative industries hub will be developed to bring together film production, animation, visual effects, gaming, digital media and content-creation industries in a single, professionally equipped campus.

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"Digital art museums will be established and the international film festival will be extended to more cities. A living museum of Kerala will be established to reflect traditional life, history, art and culture. Heritage villages will be protected and digital archiving of Kerala's history and cultural forms will be undertaken," he said.

The other commitments of the government, read out in the policy address, included modernising the education sector, encouraging higher eduction institutions to become genuine centres of excellence, develop globally competitive higher education institutions in Kerala to reduce academic migration and strengthening the Cooperative Vigilance Wing to ensure cooperative societies' operations are corruption free and transparent.

Arlekar also said that Kerala's quality of facilities in the public health sector has been declining in the recent times and therefore, healthcare institutions at every level will be modernised with improved infrastructure, equipment, medicine availability and human-resource support.

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The Governor said that the government was approaching the future with confidence and optimism as it envisions the creation of 'Puthuyuga Keralam' "that combines economic growth with social justice, modern infrastructure with environmental responsibility, technological progress with human compassion and opportunity with equality".

The government firmly believed that development must touch the lives of ordinary people, he said, adding that clean governance, fiscal discipline, and efficient administration are essential to restore public trust and accelerate development.

"Economic progress should create opportunities, while welfare measures should provide security and dignity to vulnerable sections of society. Growth without justice creates inequality, while welfare without growth becomes unsustainable. Therefore, my government shall pursue a balanced and inclusive model of development," the Governor added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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