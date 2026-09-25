Poll panel's SIR orders for Bihar, other states and UTs were unanimous: EC sources amid row

The Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners “unanimously” approved the orders pertaining to the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process for Bihar and other states, sources in the Election Commission said on Friday amid an ongoing row over alleged disagreement within the poll body.

File photo of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (@ECISVEEP)

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The approved SIR orders include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 for the inclusion of new voters, a step aimed at reducing paperwork and easing the registration process for citizens. This is in line with Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and has also been upheld by the Supreme Court.

States covered in SIR so far

The SIR process has been conducted in three phrases across the country so far – starting with Bihar in the first phase. The second phases included 12 states and union territories – Andaman & Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The third phase, announced in May this year, covered 16 states and three union territories. These were Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, union territories of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

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ECI dissent row

{{^usCountry}} This comes amid row over a newspaper report that alleged that that the decisions taken on SIR process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners, a claim refuted by the poll body saying that “internal checks-and-balances are standard” practice in a multi-member constitutional body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes amid row over a newspaper report that alleged that that the decisions taken on SIR process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners, a claim refuted by the poll body saying that “internal checks-and-balances are standard” practice in a multi-member constitutional body. {{/usCountry}}

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“All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission,” the poll body said in a statement.

Deep Dive What are the key features of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process for electoral rolls? The key features of the SIR process include the requirement of a Declaration Form to be submitted with Form 6 for new voters, aimed at reducing paperwork and facilitating the process for citizens, in accordance with the RP Act 1950. Why have two election commissioners objected to the decisions made during the SIR process? Two election commissioners have objected due to concerns over decisions made without their agreement, including unauthorized changes to Form 6 and issues related to voter data management and the deletion of names from electoral rolls. How does the recent petition in the Supreme Court impact the legitimacy of the SIR process? The petition seeks to declare the SIR decisions as illegal and calls for a judicial inquiry into the electoral roll modifications, arguing that such actions undermine the constitutional right to free and fair elections.