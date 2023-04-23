Home / India News / Poonch attack: Bullets found at Bhimber Gali area, hunt on for terrorists

Poonch attack: Bullets found at Bhimber Gali area, hunt on for terrorists

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 23, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Bullets were found at the Bhimber Gali area in Poonch. The Indian Army has launched a massive operation to nab the terrorists.

Bullets were found at the spot in Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack on April 20.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi inspects the Poonch terror attack incident site in which 5 army personnel lost their lives.(ANI)
The Rajouri-Poonch Highway from the Surankot side was opened.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army launched a massive operation to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists who are behind this attack.

"The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place yesterday," defence sources told ANI.

Sources said that this group was involved in the ambush of the Indian Army vehicle yesterday in the Poonch sector where five soldiers were killed.

As a follow up the Indian Army has launched multiple operations to nab the terror group.

"Multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters have been rushed to the area to help carry out search and destroy ops there," the sources said.

The security forces including the Army, Police and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations.

As per the sources, the terrorists are suspected to be from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and from Pakistan.

The deceased soldiers were identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were attached with the army's Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.

The incident occurred after an Army vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu leading to the death of five soldiers, and injuring another. Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators.

The Army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the Poonch district.

