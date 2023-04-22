Jammu and Kashmir’s Mission Youth gets PM award

Mission Youth, a specially designed programme for empowering youth, made it to the highest civil services awards based on outstanding achievements over the last two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confers the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta for Mission Youth (J&K) during the valedictory session and awards ceremony on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the coveted Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, which was received by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, accompanied by the CEO Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on the occasion of Civil Services Day held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

Choudhary earlier made the presentation before the empowered committee headed by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba leading to selection of Mission Youth in a multi-staged evaluation and selection process over last six months.

The Mission Youth clinched the top position in over 600 nominations from across all the states and union territories in the innovation (state) category.

A J&K government spokesman said that Mission Youth was selected for innovations leading to empowerment of youth in Jammu and Kashmir which included schemes in education, skilling, coaching, volunteerism and effective use of technology for a very transparent and effective service delivery. With more than 61,000 youth benefitted under schemes and close to 5 lakh youth engaged over last two years, Mission Youth earned the rate distinction of reaching out to maximum youth under any such initiative in the country.” J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta described the occasion as momentous for Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth.

Shahid Choudhary expressed satisfaction over the positive response to the initiatives by youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and proactive measures by the departments and especially deputy commissioners in making the scheme a grand success at the ground level.