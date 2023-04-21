Home / World News / Pakistan's media watchdog to cable operators: Don't air Indian channels or…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 21, 2023 06:19 PM IST

In a statement, PEMRA said that several operators have been found violating the rules set in place by it and the country's Supreme Court.

Pakistan's media watchdog ordered local cable TV operators to stop airing Indian channels warning that strict action would be taken against them if they were found violating its orders, news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)'s statement. In a statement, PEMRA said that several operators have been found violating the rules set in place by it and the country's Supreme Court.

The Karachi regional office conducted surprise inspections.(Representational)
Ordering its regional offices to conduct enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing Indian channels, PEMRA said, “No channel other than Pemra licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the PEMRA law.

The Karachi regional office conducted surprise inspections as well on operators including Digital Cable Network, Home Media Communications (Pvt) Ltd, Shahzaib Cable Network and Sky Cable Vision, the report said.

Similar raids were conducted in Sindh and Punjab by the PEMRA teams which confiscated illegal equipment. Show-cause notices were issued to the violators, the statement said.

Pakistan has banned Indian films and TV channels many times in the past. The most recent ban was imposed in 2016. The Lahore High Court ruled against the ban in 2018. However Pakistan's Supreme Court later overturned the judgment and re-imposed the ban.

pakistan
