Poor visibility forces cancellation of bulk of flights from Bihar’s Darbhanga

Airport director said all eight flights to and from Darbhanga airport were cancelled on Tuesday; installation of instrument landing system would require additional land
By Bishnu K Jha
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

As many as 40 out of 48 flights have been cancelled from January 14 to 19 from Bihar’s Darbhanga airport due to poor visibility in the absence of an instrument landing system (ILS) needed to land and take off in foggy conditions.

Biplab Mondal, the airport director, said all eight flights to and from Darbhanga were cancelled due to poor visibility on Tuesday.

Officials said the installation of ILS will require additional land for the airport and authorities have sent a proposal to the Indian Air Force for allotment of 2.42 acres nearby.

IndiGo plans to start flights from Darbhanga to Kolkata and Chennai. SpiceJet is currently the only airline operating flights to and from Darbhanga.

The flight operations from Darbhanga were launched on November 8, last year. SpiceJet operates flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

