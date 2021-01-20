IND USA
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
kolkata news

13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," police said.
ANI, Jalpaiguri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST

Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night. As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.

"A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged," Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said.

"Circle inspector of Dhupguri and his team reached the place of accident in less than 10 minutes and multiple cranes were brought. I believe that there was some fog on the road which reduced visibility," he added

Locals along with police officials assisted in rescuing the injured at the spot.

"The road is now cleared. The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," Roy said.

