‘Pornography is being served’: Police alone cannot curb rape incidents, says Madhya Pradesh DGP

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana has said that law enforcement alone cannot prevent rape incidents, citing a decline in societal morality due to easy access to pornography via mobile phones and the internet.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after a review meeting in Ujjain, Makwana said, “The way pornography is being served on the internet, the minds of children are getting distorted.”

He added that multiple factors were contributing to the spike in sexual crimes. “There are many reasons behind the increasing incidents of rape. I think it includes internet, mobile phones, the availability of pornographic material, and alcohol,” news agency PTI quoted Makwana as saying.

“Today, through mobile phones, someone is connecting from somewhere to someone else. There are many such reasons for the decline of morality in society. It is not possible for police alone to deal with it,” he said.

Makwana also pointed to a lack of supervision and guidance in homes. “Children used to listen to teachers and family members earlier, but today no one is able to keep an eye on each other in a house," he said, adding, “Now all limits are breaking.”

‘Obscene content on internet distorting children’s minds’: MP DGP

Reiterating the impact of digital exposure, he said, “The way obscene content is being served on the internet, it is definitely distorting their (children's) minds. This is the reason why these incidents are happening.”

Incidentally, during the last session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the state government informed the House that 20 cases of rape were being registered daily in 2024.

According to figures from the state home department, 6,134 rape cases were reported in 2020. The number rose to 7,294 in 2024—an increase of 19 per cent.

Makwana's comments have come at a time when the alleged gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata has shaken the nation. The brutal incident, which took place earlier this week, has triggered public outrage, political sparring, and renewed concerns over women's safety across the country.

