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‘Positive momentum in ties’: Indian envoy meets Canadian minister amid strengthening bilateral relations

India’s High Commission in Ottawa said they met to “review the full spectrum of India–Canada relations” and “discussed progress on key initiatives.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:16 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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India and Canada are looking ahead to maintaining the “positive momentum” in the relationship while continuing the “close engagement” that has emerged in recent months.

India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik (R) with Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Thangaraj (L).(High Commissioner of India)

That affirmation of the current state of bilateral ties came as India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik met Canada’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Arun Thangaraj in Ottawa on Friday.

Thangaraj was recently appointed to the position, as the senior most official in Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign minister, equivalent to the Foreign Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Thangaraj replaced David Morrison who has taken over as Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister.

In a statement after the meeting, India’s High Commission in Ottawa said they met to “review the full spectrum of India–Canada relations” and “discussed progress on key initiatives and outcomes announced during Prime Minister (Mark) Carney’s recent visit to India, including strengthening economic cooperation, deepening people-to-people ties, and enhancing collaboration in priority sectors.”

A reset in relations came after Carney assumed charge as PM in March 2025. He invited Modi to the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis in June last year. They met again in November on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg before Carney’s visit to India earlier this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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