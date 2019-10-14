e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Post paid mobile phone services to be restored in Jammu-Kashmir today

The ban on prepaid mobile connections and internet services will continue, although the states’ principal secretary of planning, monitoring and development, Rohit Kansal, had said on Saturday that “internet facilities are being opened” at tourist spots.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There are around seven million mobile phone users, and nearly four million of them have post-paid connections, said officials.
There are around seven million mobile phone users, and nearly four million of them have post-paid connections, said officials.(Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
         

Mobile phone users with post paid connections in the Valley will be able to use the services from 12pm on Monday, 69 days after they were suspended following the Centre’s August 5 move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The ban on prepaid mobile connections and internet services will continue, although the states’ principal secretary of planning, monitoring and development, Rohit Kansal, had said on Saturday that “internet facilities are being opened” at tourist spots.

According to officials, there are around seven million mobile phone users, and nearly four million of them have post-paid connections.

Security forces have said they are taking all precautionary measures ahead of the restoration of the post-paid phone service.

Watch l Post paid mobile phone services to be restored in Kashmir from Oct 14: Government 

News agency Asian News International (ANI) quoted unnamed security sources as saying that they will strictly monitor hate mongers spreading rumours with the local police keeping an eye on fake news and messages.

Extra forces will also be deployed at strategic locations to avoid any unlawful gathering, they said.

A lockdown and communication blackout was imposed in Kashmir while hundreds of political workers and leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained to prevent protests against the change to J-K’s constitutional status and reorganisation.

Kansal had said on Saturday that the decision to restore the post-paid mobile services in all the 10 districts of Kashmir was taken after reviewing the situation.

Most of the restrictions have since been eased and landline phone services were restored in August. Mobile phone services were earlier restored in 12 districts of Jammu and Ladakh in August and later in Kashmir’s Kupwara.

The announcement of the restoration of post-paid mobile phones in Kashmir comes days after a group of US lawmakers on October 7 urged India to lift the restrictions, saying the communication blackout was “having a devastating impact on the lives and welfare” of Kashmiris.

The lawmakers said it is time for India to lift these restrictions and afford “Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen”.

The move to restore post-paid mobile services is among a series of measures announced as part of efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir, where a shutdown has continued despite an end to most restrictions.

Kansal had also said that barring areas under the jurisdiction of eight to 10 police stations, restrictions on the movement of people has now been completely revoked.

However, shops have largely remained shut and public transport off the roads even as the restrictions have been eased.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:58 IST

tags
top news
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
SC rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts
SC rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle Doodle
don't miss
latest news
India News