5 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:31 IST

At least five people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The militants lobbed a grenade in a market in Hari Singh High Street, a few hundred metres away from the city’s centre Lal Chowk, police said in a tweet.

Those who were injured are in a stable condition, the police said in the tweet.

The area has been put under cordon and a search operation is underway at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar following the grenade attack, they added.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:31 IST