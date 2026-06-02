Post-bypoll rift in Karnataka Congress in focus after audio ‘leak’

State housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Congress leader Mohammed Siraj both issued denials after a purported audio clip allegedly featuring them spurred a row on social media on Monday.

Zameer Ahmed Khan

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The clip contains a purported discussion between both leaders on voting during the April 9 by-election in Davanagere South constituency. Sadiq is heard discussing voting trends in the constituency. “I visited many booths. The cooker is everywhere, the diamond is less. Some people from the Congress are distributing money. They are saying that people know how to vote by rejecting the money. I have given ₹1.5 lakh to Sadiq brother. I have instructed him to ensure that votes go to SDPI.”

The “cooker” apparently refers to the pressure cooker election symbol alloted to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Afsar Kodlipete, while the “diamond” refers to the symbol assigned to an independent candidate in the contest.

Another section purportedly features Zameer discussing voter turnout. The minister is also allegedly heard saying, “this is a matter of prestige for me,” before asking for an assessment of polling. Siraj is then purportedly heard responding, “Cooker. Only cooker,” an apparent reference to the pressure cooker symbol of the SDPI candidate

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{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the clip, which runs for nearly four minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the clip, which runs for nearly four minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both leaders strongly disputed the recording. In a statement on Monday, Zameer said: “The audio clip is completely fake. I have never made such statements. It has been fabricated using AI technology with the intention of creating confusion and damaging my political reputation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both leaders strongly disputed the recording. In a statement on Monday, Zameer said: “The audio clip is completely fake. I have never made such statements. It has been fabricated using AI technology with the intention of creating confusion and damaging my political reputation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that a complaint over the matter would be lodged with the cybercrime wing of the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that a complaint over the matter would be lodged with the cybercrime wing of the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Siraj also denied that the conversation took place. “Zameer Ahmed did not speak to me in such a manner. I have nothing to do with the audio circulating on social media. The audio was heavily edited and manipulated using technology. This is far from the truth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siraj also denied that the conversation took place. “Zameer Ahmed did not speak to me in such a manner. I have nothing to do with the audio circulating on social media. The audio was heavily edited and manipulated using technology. This is far from the truth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the release of the clip appeared politically timed. “There was a conspiracy against us during the by-elections too. There was an attempt to incriminate Muslim leaders. This continued even after my expulsion from the party. This audio was deliberately released against Zameer Ahmed ahead of the cabinet formation,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions of contact with BJP candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa during the byelection campaign. “On the polling day, after casting my vote, I came home and slept. I have not spoken to anyone. I need to know where the audio came from. I will take legal advice and proceed further,” he said.

The row came weeks after a by- election that exposed divisions within sections of the Congress in Davanagere South. A group of Muslim leaders had sought a Muslim nominee for the constituency, arguing that the community formed a significant segment of the electorate. The party ultimately fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of former MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

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The contest was closely watched after discontent surfaced within parts of the local party organisation. Following the election, MLC Abdul Jabbar was suspended over alleged anti party activities, while MLC Naseer Ahmed was removed from his position as political secretary to then- chief minister Siddaramaiah. Speculation in political circles also linked Zameer’s name to possible disciplinary action.

Despite the turbulence, Samarth Mallikarjun won the by- election with 69,578 votes. BJP candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa secured 63,870 votes and SDPI candidate Afsar Kodlipete received 18,975 votes, leaving the Congress with a victory margin of 5,708 votes.

Congress MLA Shamanur Samarth called on the party leadership to examine the authenticity of the recording before reaching any conclusions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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