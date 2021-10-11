Power minister slams opposition for ‘unnecessary panic’ over coal shortage

Union minister of power RK Singh has reassured that there were no threats to power supply and coal dispatches will increase in the coming days amid fears that some states including national capital Delhi may be hit by energy crisis.

“We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than four days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union minister for Coal and Mines) Pralhad Joshi,” RK Singh said following his meeting with the power distribution companies in Delh and stressed that there was no “crisis” of power supply in Delhi.

On Sunday afternoon, Congress Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Suddenly we are hearing of a crisis in coal supply to power plants. Is one particular private company making a fortune out of this crisis? But who will investigate?”

RK Singh hit out at the Congress saying the party had run out of ideas. “They are running out of votes and therefore are running out of ideas as well,” Singh was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

He also dismissed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s concerns over a potential power crisis in the union territory, which had led the CM to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.

The power minister met officials from Delhi’s power ministry, Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) company, and Tata power on Sunday to discuss the issue of coal shortage in power plants. Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi also tweeted to say that Coal India Limited currently has 43 million tonnes of coal stock which is sufficient to meet the demands of the next 24 days. “Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days of coal demand,” he tweeted.

Singh refuted all opposing claims and insisted that the demand for coal is actually a sign of the economy recovering after the brutal second Covid wave brought economic activity to a standstill.