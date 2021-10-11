Power crisis in Punjab a result of administrative paralysis: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the power crisis in Punjab was a direct consequence of an overall administrative paralysis gripping the state due to lack of planning and preparedness by the Congress government as well as the ruling party’s obsession with power games and vendetta politics.

Sukhbir, who was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at various religious shrines and hold a rally, said, “This crisis was waiting to happen. It has nothing to do with the so-called shortage of coal. The Union government has clarified that there is no shortage of coal in the country. This clearly shows that the Punjab government is the real villain as it was not keeping the required reserves of coal to deal with such a situation.”

When the Akali Dal came to power in 2007, the state used to have daily power cuts of 14-16 hours, he said, adding that they promised to turn Punjab into a power surplus state and made it happen.

The present power crisis, the SAD chief said, was easily foreseeable and manageable if the government had time and will to prepare for it in advance. “Coal shortages are not new and they happened during our times also. We always kept enough coal reserves and never let the state run into such a crisis. I request the chief minister to stop rushing to Delhi every second day and start taking responsibility of the state. It is condemnable that the CM and his power minister never bothered to check the stock of coal,” he said.

On a query regarding Navjot Sidhu’s proposed “maun vrat” in Amritsar from Monday, Sukhbir said, “He is a dramebaaz (master of theatrics). Even at Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, he sat on a hunger strike and observed silence for a night but broke it before breakfast.”

Later, Sukhbir held a rally in the Ranjit Avenue area. The rally was organised by party leader and former minister Anil Joshi.