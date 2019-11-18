e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Power politics plays out on Bal Thackeray’s death anniversary

For his part, Fadnavis, who resigned as CM last week, tweeted a video of Bal Thackeray’s select speeches with his own voice-over offering tributes to the Sena founder. In his response, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “We don’t wish to be taught about pride. The next CM will be from the Shiv Sena.”

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray pays tribute at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 7th death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday.
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray pays tribute at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 7th death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Amidst the tussle to form the government in Maharashtra, power politics was in full swing on the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday.

Leaders of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) paid homage to Bal Thackeray, both through messages and by making personal visits to Shiv Tirth, the memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar west.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sena’s former ally, also joined in to pay rich tributes to the late Sena supremo, who passed away on this day in 2012. “Balasaheb Thackeray raised his voice for the self-respect and pride of ‘Marathi Manoos’. He was a courageous personality and a unique orator who enjoyed the endless affection of his followers. We bow down to him,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune for a party meeting, said. Congress leaders too paid homage and recalled Bal Thackeray’s services to the state and its people.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas, family members and party leaders visited Shivaji Park and offered floral tributes.

Later, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who earlier said in a tweet that “Balasaheb has taught us self-respect”, accompanied by his former ministerial colleagues paid floral tributes. Some workers of the Sena, which recently snapped ties with the BJP, shouted in Marathi Fadnavis’s assembly poll campaign slogan, “I will be back (as CM),” along with Sena’s “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai” war cry.

For his part, Fadnavis, who resigned as CM last week, also tweeted a video of Bal Thackeray’s select speeches with his own voice-over offering tributes to the Sena founder.

In his response, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “We don’t wish to be taught about pride. The next CM will be from the Shiv Sena.”

The Congress-NCP and Sena are currently engaged in finalising an upcoming alliance before forming the state government.

The NCP has said a decision on government formation by the proposed Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine will be taken in the next couple of few days. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told mediapersons that Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, followed by a meeting of the top leaders of both the parties on Tuesday. “Thereafter, the government formation process will be finalised,” Malik said.

tags
top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News