Praises pour in for RRR’s win

Telugu film industry has erupted in jubilation with ace director S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster film “RRR” bagging Oscar award for its song – “Naatu..Naatu” – in the best original song category at the Academy Awards presentation at Los Angeles in the US on Monday.

Lyricist Chanrabose and Indian musical composer M.M. Keeravaani hold the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for their song Naatu Naatu in RRR. (AFP)

Several political leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also poured in compliments for the team, as this has been the first time for any Indian film from regional cinema to receive the prestigious award.

“It is a great day for the Indian film industry, particularly Tollywood, as “RRR” has become the first Indian movie to win an Oscar award. I salute the entire team of RRR, particularly music composer M M Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshit,” senior actor and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi said.

“SS Rajamouli has created a new history,” he added while giving him the credit for upholding the prestige of Indian cinema on the international platform.

“Congratulations to the entire team of ‘RRR’ movie on bringing Indian cinema glory,” tweeted veteran Tollywood director K. Raghavendra Rao.

“And there you go… NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema,” another popular hero Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Popular actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who also happens to be Ram Charan’s uncle, also complimented the ‘RRR’ team on Monday. Similarly, Jr NTR’s uncle and senior actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna also expressed happiness over ‘Naatu Naatu’ earning global recognition.

Meanwhile, Sipligunj’s father Raj Kumar, who runs a hair-cutting salon, expressed happiness over his son gaining the international recognition by being part of the Oscar journey of RRR and also for performing on the stage at Academy Awards.

“I am extremely proud that he has got such a recognition. It is a matter of pride for India. Performing on the Oscars stage is a big deal,” Rajkumar said.

Lyricist Chandrabose’s wife Suchitra, a popular choreographer in Tollywood, said she couldn’t control her tears on seeing her husband collecting the Oscar award on the stage. “I know what kind of hard work he had put in while writing the song. He has reflected the typical Telugu culture, food and lifestyle in the song and he used to discuss every word with me. It is a moment of pride for all of us,” she said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and state industries minister K T Rama Rao, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy and others extended their congratulations to the Team RRR for winning the Oscar.

