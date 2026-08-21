Prajwal Revanna case: Key witness receives threat calls, court orders SIT probe, protection

A prosecution witness in a sexual assault case against former MP Prajwal Revanna has told a special court that she has been receiving threatening phone calls, prompting the court to direct the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the allegations and ensure her security.

Prajwal Revanna (PTI)

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The witness told the court on Thursday that some unknown persons had been threatening her and expressed concern about the safety of her son. She told the judge that if anything happened to them, the accused should be held responsible.

Following her submission, the Bengaluru special court directed the SIT to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report before the next hearing. The court also instructed the authorities to provide the witness with necessary police protection.

The former Janata Dal (Secular) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was sentenced to life imprisonment in August 2025 for raping a 48-year-old woman who was employed as a domestic worker at his family’s Hassan farmhouse. The woman alleged that Prajwal raped her twice between 2021 and 2024 and recorded the assault on his phone.

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{{^usCountry}} She lodged an FIR on April 28 2024, days after obscene videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women surfaced in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections. He fled to Germany the same month and was arrested on May 31, 2024, after his arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She lodged an FIR on April 28 2024, days after obscene videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women surfaced in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections. He fled to Germany the same month and was arrested on May 31, 2024, after his arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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Prajwal, who was the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, lost the election. He has been booked in two more cases of rape and one of sexual harassment.