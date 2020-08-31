‘Country lost one of its finest sons’: Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:05 IST

India’s former president and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at a Delhi hospital. He was 84.

Various senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, remembered Mukherjee and expressed their condolences to his family.

Here is who said what on the passing:

‘Was blessed to have his guidance,’ says PM Modi

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

“During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty.”

“As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me.”

“I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti.”

‘His demise is passing of an era,’ says President Ram Nath Kovind

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens.”

“Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum.”

“As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific ‘His Excellency’ was historic.”

‘His demise left a huge void in Indian polity,’ says union home minister Amit shah

“Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country.”

“Pranab Da’s life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

‘My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends,’ says Rahul Gandhi

“With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

I join the country in paying homage to him.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.”

‘God give courage to his family and loved ones to bear this sorrow,’ tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

“Sad news of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s death was received. God place the departed soul at your feet and give courage to his family and loved ones to bear this sorrow.”

‘Deeply mourn the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Pranab Babu,’ says Ravi Shankar Prasad

“Deeply mourn the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Pranab Babu- former President of India and a true statesman. Left his imprint on governance, polity and Parliament. I was fortunate to get his guidance and also affection.

May his soul Rest In Peace.”

‘Country lost one of its finest sons,’ says environment minister Prakash Javadekar

Today the country has lost one of its finest sons Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

On one of the occasions when Pranab Da was the Chief Guest for the Teachers Day ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, I gave him a slate as a gift and he liked it very much.