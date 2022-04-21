Prashant Kishor again meets Congress’s brass, Gehlot calls him a brand in himself

Jaipur: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and gave a detailed presentation on various issues that needed to be addressed to strengthen the party, leader privy to the meeting said requesting anonymity.

The meeting, held at the Congress chief’s residence in Delhi, was also attended by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, besides chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

“He (Kishor) has become a brand within the country,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told reporters before attending the meeting. “It will be good if his experience is used in uniting the opposition and in fighting the NDA government of PM (Narendra) Modi and there is need to do so...,” Gehlot said, noting that this is not the first time the advice of experts like him is being taken.

A Congress leader privy to the meeting said Kishor discussed at length various steps to be taken to increase the party’s presence, need of coalition and communication strategies.

In the over five-hour-long meeting that started at 12 pm, Kishor discussed states where the party needs to strengthen and states where alliance partners are required for better performance in the elections, a senior party leader said, requesting anonymity.

Kishor also gave a presentation on communication strategies. “A number of slides in the presentation were related to image building,” the leader added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party’s special committee constituted to suggest measures for strengthening the organisation has been holding deliberations for the last two-three days and would submit its report in the next three days after completing deliberations.

“For the last three days, these deliberations have been held. We propose to conclude these deliberations over next 48 to 72 hours,” he told reporters after the five-hour meeting.

