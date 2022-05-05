Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Prashant Kishor says he could not have added much value to Congress, 'difference was…'
india news

Prashant Kishor says he could not have added much value to Congress, ‘difference was…’

“Congress wanted me as a member of the powered action group formed with an executive order from the president. Such a group would not have that much power,” Prashant Kishor said explaining what his difference of opinion with the Congress was. 
Prashant Kishor addressed a press conference on Thursday spelling out his future plan. 
Published on May 05, 2022 11:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday said his difference of opinion with the Congress was only that he did not want to be a member of the powered action group of the Congress because he felt that group would not have much power in the party. Once again explaining why he declined the offer of joining the Grand Old Party, Prashant Kishor said he thought an action group formed by the executive order of the party president won't have much power and sanction and hence he would not be able to add much to the party. 

"Congress showed absolute seriousness over the assessment of the party's present situation. The party set up committees. The top leadership met a few times. They were in complete agreement with what I thought and what I told them," Prashant Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor says no political party now, announces 'padyatra' from Oct 2

"There were thorough discussions on the ways required for the betterment of the party. There was agreement on that also," Prashant Kishor added.

Coming to the execution of those plans, a difference of opinion cropped up between the Congress leadership and Prashant Kishor. "They wanted me as a member of a powered action group. A powered action group will be formed with an executive order of the Congress president. Now a group formed by an executive order won't have that power and sanction to bring in complete and long-term changes. Because the party has a constitution. An outside group like this which may not have the sanction by the party's constitution will face some problems going ahead. There might be some opposition which will become counterproductive," Prashant Kishor said.

"I am grateful that they listened to me. But I felt I won't be able to add anything to the party. Hence I declined the offer," Prashant Kishor added.

Following days of meetings with the top Congress leadership, Prashant Kishor on April 26 announced that he declined the Congress's 'generous offer' to join the party as part of the empowered action group. This triggered speculation which got fuelled after Prashant Kishor's hint that he want to start something from Bihar.

At Thursday's press meet, Prashant Kishor announced a 3,000-km padyatra from October 2 where he intends to meet people and listen to their ideas about bringing a complete change in Bihar.

