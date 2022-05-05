Home / Cities / Patna News / Prashant Kishor says no political party now, announces 'padyatra' from Oct 2
Prashant Kishor says no political party now, announces 'padyatra' from Oct 2

Prashant Kishor announced he will launch a 3,000-km 'padyatra' from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2
Published on May 05, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday ruled out launching a new political party in Bihar as of now. However, he said that if need be, the shape of a political party will be decided after meeting people till August-Sept

During a press conference, the poll strategist also announced that he would undertake a 3,000 kilometres long ‘padyatra’ from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.

“In next 3-4 months, I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) & make them part of it,” Kishor said.

The move comes days after he had declined the offer to join the Congress. Citing a difference of opinion with the Grand Old Party, Kishor said,"I thought a group like this would not have that power to bring any major change. I could not have added to anything to Congress."

Kishor has worked as a poll strategists for several parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, YSR Congress, Trinamool Congress and many more. He even joined Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United in 2018 was expelled two years later due to sharp differences with Kumar over their conflicting views on a host of issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as he took strong anti-BJP stand and slammed Kumar.

After helping the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress win the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, Kishor had announced the decision to stop working as a professional election consultant.

Prior to Thursday's presser, Kishor had tweeted, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “Jan Suraj”-Peoples Good Governance."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

