Prashant Kishor says no political party now, announces 'padyatra' from Oct 2
Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday ruled out launching a new political party in Bihar as of now. However, he said that if need be, the shape of a political party will be decided after meeting people till August-Sept
During a press conference, the poll strategist also announced that he would undertake a 3,000 kilometres long ‘padyatra’ from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.
“In next 3-4 months, I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) & make them part of it,” Kishor said.
The move comes days after he had declined the offer to join the Congress. Citing a difference of opinion with the Grand Old Party, Kishor said,"I thought a group like this would not have that power to bring any major change. I could not have added to anything to Congress."
Kishor has worked as a poll strategists for several parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, YSR Congress, Trinamool Congress and many more. He even joined Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United in 2018 was expelled two years later due to sharp differences with Kumar over their conflicting views on a host of issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as he took strong anti-BJP stand and slammed Kumar.
After helping the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress win the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, Kishor had announced the decision to stop working as a professional election consultant.
Prior to Thursday's presser, Kishor had tweeted, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “Jan Suraj”-Peoples Good Governance."
Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana leaves Byculla jail day after bail
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Thursday was released from the Byculla women's jail, a day after she was granted bail along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. Earlier in the day, a court in the city's Borivali issued the lawmaker couple's release order.
Four Punjab-based gangsters caught with explosives in Karnal
Four Punjab-based gangsters were arrested with explosives, arms and ammunition at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal district on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on Thursday morning. Also read: Jammu and Kashmir delimitation process complete as panel signs final order Panipat superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said Haryana Police acted on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau and intercepted the gangsters' sports utility vehicle at the toll plaza around 5am.
In Bengal, Shah takes veiled jibe at Mamata over 'infiltration', 'smuggling'
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted his two-day visit to West Bengal, by inaugurating the Border Security Force border out posts at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district. He also flagged off a boat ambulance and inaugurated a Maitri museum. While addressing the BSF personnel at the Prahari Sammelan, Shah made a veiled reference to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over keeping the borders free from infiltration and smuggling.
Bengaluru man kills wife after celebrating his birthday, held
A 35-year-old man has been detained in Bengaluru on charges of allegedly killing his wife by strangling his wife Shwetha, who was 30 years old's to death. The accused has been identified as Chowdesh alias Satish and worked as a cashier. It is being reported that after strangling his wife to death Satish rushed her to a nearby private hospital. It is being alleged that Satish, who is from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, had an extramarital affair, which Shwetha knew about.
Amid tensions, internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan's Bhilwara suspended internet services for 24 hours after over a dozen unidentified people assaulted two men on Wednesday night before setting a motorcycle afire and triggered protests amid a series of communal clashes in the state. Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said the two were having dinner when the assailants on motorcycles attacked them in Bhilwara's Sanganer town. District collector Ashish Modi said the two were stable and sustained minor injuries.
