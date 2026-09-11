MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check
MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 will be released today, September 11, 2026. The steps to check the results is given here.
The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 on September 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted colleges from September 12 to September 18, 2026, and the verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on September 19, 2026.
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MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
Those candidates who have registered for round 2 can follow the steps given below to check seat allotment result.
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
- Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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For round 2, MCC has added 30 more seats and candidates are able to exercise choice filling for these newly added seats. A total of 15 seats are added in Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute Office, Bagalkote, 7 seats in Government Medical Colege Chapra (Saran) and 8 seats in Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital Samastipur.
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In case of any doubts, technical issues, or counselling-related queries, candidates may contact the 24×7 toll-free helpline for immediate assistance or send their queries via email to mcc2026@gov.in. Candidates should provide their application details while seeking support to facilitate prompt resolution of their queries. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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