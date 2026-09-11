Trump dismisses AI could 'kill us all’ warning, says US must stay ahead of China

US President Donald Trump dismissed rising concerns over the alleged threat posed by artificial intelligence to human existence, saying his priority was to maintain an edge over China. While the researchers warned that the technology could lead to human extinction, Trump said he had no such concerns. President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives on the stage at the Republican convention Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump, who was asked if he had any apprehension over AI, said, "No, I don’t have any. I have concerns that if we don’t win AI, we’re going to be put in a very bad position."

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Unease over AI grew as former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon warned that the companies were pushing “self-improving” AI models which could become to hard to control and "kill us all". The concern has reportedly been acknowledged by some AI executives, Bloomberg reported.

Trump, who remained unperturbed by the warning, said, "We are leading China right now by a pretty good period. I would say a year, which is, you know, considered a lot."