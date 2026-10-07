Million-dollar homes, luxury and surveillance missions: How alleged Chinese agent Heather Zhang lived in US

A 34-year-old realtor from California was arrested earlier this month for reportedly spying for the Chinese government. The realtor, identified as Wanying "Heather" Zhang, has been accused of spying on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's son and his family in the United States. In 2025, prosecutors have alleged that Zhang had fully embraced her role as a Chinese agent, after a visit to China in January. (FBI)

Based on the statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Zhang has been accused of violating federal laws for failing to reveal her identity to the US Attorney General. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Luxurious life and million-dollar homes Apart from her federal prosecution, the California realtor built her business, with properties worth millions of dollars. A CBS News report also found that the woman enjoyed a luxurious life,

After earning her real estate license in 2016, Zhang built her business with Irvine-based JC Pacific Corp and listed over 130 properties.

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Based on Zillow, which is a US-based real estate marketplace, the prices of Zhang's properties ranged from hundreds of thousands to $8 million.

In 2024, she bought a house with her husband, who is also a realtor at JC Pacific, for around $5.65 million and later sold it for around $6 million.

Zhang's Instagram page also shows curated photos of her in designer clothing, dining at expensive restaurants, taking trips around the US and Canada, and shopping at luxury stores, CBS reported.

Contact with China and surveillance missions As per CBS, Zhang studied at the University of International Relations in Beijing, which is run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security. The Chinese ministry is also known for "heavily recruiting" from the university, said FBI counterintelligence special agent Kevin Holt in a complaint against Zhang.

During her time in the US, Zhang also became involved with advocacy groups and events for Chinese-Americans, but it was her involvement in the All American Chinese Association which brought her in close contact with officials in the Chinese government.

The AACA has been labelled as a group close to the Beijing government and is registered in the US under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as an influence arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

In 2025, prosecutors have alleged that Zhang had fully embraced her role as a Chinese agent after a visit to China in January.

Two months after her visit, Zhang was reportedly asked to spy on a Taiwanese official who spoke out against Beijing.

Later in June 2025, Zhang visited Beijing again, where she was reportedly asked to start surveilling the Taiwanese president's son.

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Lai Ting-Yu is an engineer in the US and the son of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. He reportedly resides in Seattle with his family.

During her surveillance missions, Zhang filmed the president's son, his family, their home and vehicles, all of which was relayed back to handlers of the Chinese government. However, Zhang was arrested on October 4, 2026 from Los Angeles International Airport, just before her flight to China.