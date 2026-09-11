Punjab speeds up Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution across state

The Punjab government has accelerated distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards, with around 33 lakh cards expected to be available in districts as it moves towards covering eligible beneficiaries. Bhagwant Mann (X/@BhagwantMann)

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said around 31 lakh cards had already reached districts, while another two lakh were expected soon. The government has identified around 2,008 villages and wards where 400 or more beneficiaries are eligible. Dedicated camps will be organised at these locations to distribute cards locally and speed up coverage.

Beneficiaries will be informed in advance about the camps. ASHA workers, ASHA facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other field staff will mobilise beneficiaries and encourage participation.

The camp-based exercise will begin after the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution programme under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The government aims to complete distribution at the camps within one week of the launch.

In villages and wards with fewer than 400 eligible beneficiaries, the door-to-door distribution system will continue. Cards left undelivered after the camps will also be delivered at beneficiaries’ homes through ASHA workers and facilitators.

To strengthen last-mile delivery, ASHA workers will receive ₹10 for each card delivered, while ASHA facilitators will get ₹2 per card. Records of door-to-door delivery will be maintained, and health officials will process incentive claims.

The remaining cards are expected to be distributed through the door-to-door mechanism within two weeks after completion of the camp-based exercise. The State Health Agency has supplied districts with cards and IEC material, including card jackets, envelopes and brochures. Officials have been directed to monitor the exercise and follow timelines and standard operating procedures.