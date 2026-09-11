Braden Pontoli cause of death update: Missing California music artist's demise leaves family, community heartbroken

Braden Pontoli, the California-based music artist who was reported missing, has been found dead. His family as well as partner Tommy Lei made the announcement on Facebook. Braden Pontoli has been found dead after he was reported missing on Tuesday. (Facebook/McKenna Potter)

“Hi everyone - my family and I want to thank you all so much for your love, thoughts and prayers. It is with great sadness to say that Braden is no longer with us. We would appreciate your continued prayers, support, and privacy as we navigate this tremendous loss during this time. Thank you all so much and God Bless,” the message from the family read.

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Lei shared on the Santa Monica based Facebook page “Braden has been found and is now in peace. We ask for privacy and no more speculation during this difficult time. Please keep Braden's family and ours in your prayers. Thank you for all your help and support.”

Pontoli's partner had earlier shared that the music artist had disappeared after going for an in-person interview near Broadway Avenue and 4th Street around 10am on Tuesday. Here's all you need to know about Braden Pontoli's demise.

Braden Pontoli cause of death update The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office noted that Pontoli had passed away on September 9, 2026. The place of death was noted as ‘beach’ but a cause of death has not been provided by authorities yet as the matter remains under investigation.

Braden Pontoli's body found in Malibu? Canyon News out of Beverly Hills identified the man found dead off Puerco Beach as Braden Pontoli. “A naked man was found dead in the water off Puerco Beach in Malibu on Wednesday, September 9, around 3:30 p.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving reports of a body floating in the water," the article noted.

A CBS News report also noted that a body had been found in the water but did not name Pontoli. The report noted that the man was found naked when he was pulled out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was on the beach near a large canopy that was covering the man's body.

As per the report, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews had been dispatched to the beach north of Malibu Lagoon around 3pm for reports of a body in the water.

Pontoli's loss was mourned by many online. “On my first day as a student at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, Braden Pontoli took me to dinner and invited me to hang out before choir callbacks. During my first week in Pittsburgh after I moved in 2015, he drove me around and answered all my questions about his hometown. I will NEVER forget these two above-and-beyond displays of kindness in moments when I really needed them. We lost a great musician and a caring person. I'm sharing a link to some of Braden's original music and would encourage anyone to check out his work,” one shared.

Another added "We've been saying for days we are "sick to our stomach" that you were missing but we never imagined this!! Ella Hanley and I are grateful we have this amazing memory of such a special time with Braden Pontoli. We were so blessed to have you at Avon Lake Learwood Middle School. We will never forget your last concert with the Men's Choir singing "Africa" by Toto. All three choirs begging you to sing the high notes at the end, and you literally brought the house down when you surprised them by complying!"

“Your energy and zest for all forms of music was infectious! Your AL choirs were so large the fire marshal made you separate concerts on different evenings at the PAC. We could sit and listen to you sing and play the piano all day. It was more than your profession or your calling - it was an incredible gift to anyone lucky enough to listen. You went over and beyond sharing your gift. Years later - it was such a blessing that you offered voice instruction across the country over the pandemic, invited us into your parent's home, and gave a very depressed and defeated 16 year-old girl (who tore her ACL) the best birthday present - a day in the recording studio with you!! And now your voice will forever be with us. You were such a special person Braden! We are heartbroken beyond words and just can't process that you are gone,” they also said.