'If you love Mexico, get your a** there': Vance hits out at protester made to leave Republican rally

“Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your a— over there. I’ll buy you a plane ticket,” he said. Vance's response received a roar of approval from the crowd, the Associated Press reported.

US vice president JD Vance , who was addressing the Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday, slammed a protester for waving Mexican and Palestinian flags at the event. Vance, who is reportedly being viewed as a potential heir to the 'Make America Great Again' movement, asked the protester to move to Mexico instead of residing in the United States.

How are Republicans using cultural and immigration tensions to energize voters ahead of the midterms?

How are Republicans using cultural and immigration tensions to energize voters ahead of the midterms?

Why were there protests at the RNC convention in Dallas?

Why were there protests at the RNC convention in Dallas?

What was JD Vance's response to the protester at the Republican convention?

What was JD Vance's response to the protester at the Republican convention?

While the protester was removed from the convention, several others marched down streets chanting, “say it loud, say it clear, Donald Trump’s not welcome here”. They were however prevented by the police from reaching too close to the venue.

Vance delivered his keynote at the Republican convention organised by Trump to urge the voters to save their party’s majorities in Congress.

Vote for Republicans to fight for 'national birthright': Vance Vance pivoted from the confrontation to a broader political message, urging Republicans to turn out to vote in the midterm elections in November.

“We got to send a message this November. This country was handed down to us by our parents and their parents before them. We received this national birthright, and we are going to fight for it by electing Republicans this November,” he said.

ALSO READ: Trump's midterms ‘cheating’ remark at RNC meet draws backlash: ‘America, are we hearing this?’

The incident fit into the Republican narrative against the Democrats, which seeks to portray the latter as extremists working against national interests. Vance called Democrats “the party of hatred” as he urged Republicans to remain united for the midterms.

“Don’t give the country over to a bunch of crazy people because you happen to disagree with us on a policy issue here or there,” he said.

Vance’s response also highlighted the cultural and immigration tensions that Republicans are using to energise their voter base ahead of the midterms.

Republicans are increasingly worried about the midterm elections, with both House and Senate majorities at risk. The party faces weak enthusiasm among voters, worries about the economy and affordability, and concerns over President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings.