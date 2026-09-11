Erika Kirk with JD Vance at RNC convention on anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination? How TPUSA CEO is marking day

“I think Erika is going to be here tomorrow, too,” Trump said. Notably, Vance, who is close with the Kirk family, delivered the keynote address today. This has led many to wonder whether Erika Kirk is attending the RNC convention on the anniversary of her husband's assassination.

Erika Kirk was in attendance with Vice President JD Vance at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas , on Wednesday, September 9. At the event, when President Donald Trump took the stage, he gave a shoutout to Charlie Kirk's widow and current Turning Point USA CEO, Erika, saying she might be in attendance on Thursday as well.

What did JD Vance say about Erika Kirk and her children during the RNC convention?

What did JD Vance say about Erika Kirk and her children during the RNC convention?

Charlie Kirk was killed when attending a TPUSA event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Authorities have arrested and charged Tyler Robinson with murder, and he's now facing trial.

This marks the first year for Erika and the two Kirk children without Charlie, and all eyes have been on the grieving family.

Is Erika Kirk attending RNC event with JD Vance? No, it does not appear that Erika Kirk is attending the RNC convention on Thursday, the anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

A family spokesperson shared Erika's plans with New York Post. “Erika will mark the anniversary of Charlie’s death privately with her and Charlie’s two young children, their family, and close friends,” they said, adding “She is so grateful for the continued outpouring of prayers, love, and support as she and her family remember and honor Charlie as the beloved husband and father he was.”

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The statement also suggests that Erika, 37, is unlikely to attend the Thursday night ceremony at Utah Valley University, where Charlie was slain.

While Erika might not be at the RNC meet with Vance today, the vice president had a message for her and her kids.

“[A]fter I was elected Vice President of the United States, one year ago today, on September the 10th of last year, that good friend was taken from us when Charlie was assassinated. Now, Charlie left behind two children, two little kids. They were too young to fully understand. And a wife, the amazing Erika, who has carried on his mission with more courage and resolve than most of us will ever be asked to show. And we love you, Erika. But to those sweet kids, I don't imagine they're watching tonight. They're still very young, but I hope that one day they will watch, and they will know and they will understand what I'm trying to say to them tonight. Though they may not appreciate it today, history will record that your father was a great man,” he said.