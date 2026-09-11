Mirzapur: The Movie actor Ali Fazal: Lucknow humara sheher hai, came here to thank my people

Dressed in a white shirt, the actor said he had come to thank them for showering him and the film with love in his hometown. He said, “Lucknow humara sheher hai, isliye milne aaya tha aap sab se. Aap log end-credit scene dekh kar jaiyega, aapke liye hi banaya hai! Maine suna hai aap shuru mein mazboori mein dekh rahe the, par ab…” The audience said in unison: “...Maza aa raha hai, Guddu bhaiya !” He interacted with some of them and expressed his gratitude.

The Mirzapur: The Movie actor entered just before the end-credit scene and greeted the audience with his signature smile. The actor received huge, roaring applause and cheers when he took the mic and asked the audience: “Sahi lagi? Yeh aap sabka pyaar hai jo film ko chala raha! Thank you so much.”

Moviegoers in Lucknow had a surprise date with actor Ali Fazal as he walked into an auditorium at a multiplex on Wednesday night.

Ali urged them to watch the end-credits, which leave the ending open and suggest the possibility of a sequel.

Later, the actor told HT City, “I came here to surprise my people. It is my way of saying thanks to my audience in my hometown who are supporting us, watching the film, and loving the collective work everyone has put into the film.”

He added, “It was a big experiment for us to go from OTT to the big screen. Puneet Krishna wrote it and Gurmeet Singh directed it so well. It's a team effort that has worked well.” After the show, he also visited another show and met audience in the same multiplex.

Before Lucknow, Ali has travelled to theatres in Mumbai and Delhi and met his fans.

In his earlier visit to his hometown, where his OTT series has been extensively shot, the actor said, “This time we did not shoot in Lucknow, and it has been again shot in Varanasi and Rajasthan as the film has travelled beyond Mirzapur and Uttar Pradesh. But Lucknow surely figures in the film.”

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, the film has crossed ₹148 crores in India net collections while its worldwide gross has climbed to ₹200 crore after seven days. the gangster action thriller has now become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and has beaten the collection of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 that released on August 14.