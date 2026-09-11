MP hooch tragedy: Prime accused arrested after encounter in Sagar

The prime accused in Madhya Pradesh’s Banda spurious liquor case was arrested after an encounter with police on Friday morning. The accused, Ravi Lakhera was carrying a ₹30,000 reward. A country-made 12-bore pistol, cartridges, spent casings, and a motorcycle were recovered. (Representative file photo)

Lakhera, who has 25 criminal cases registered against him, was injured in the leg during the exchange of fire and taken to hospital for treatment.

Sagar superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania said, “Barayatha police received information that Lakhera was hiding near Hanuman Tong Temple along the Banda Barayatha road. Acting swiftly, Banda police station town inspector Anand Singh and Baraytha town inspector Arvind Singh led teams to cordon off the forest area. When confronted, Lakhera opened fire at least three rounds at the police. Officers returned fire, injuring him before arresting him.”

A country-made 12-bore pistol, cartridges, spent casings, and a motorcycle were recovered. Two accomplices managed to flee under cover of darkness, and search operations are underway,” he added.

State chief minister Mohan Yadav lauded the prompt police action taken to arrest the accused.

“Negligence at any level will not be tolerated. Strict action is being taken against those involved in the incident. A campaign against substance abuse is also underway, and those in the narcotics trade will face severe consequences like Lakhera”, he said.

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According to the police probe, Lakhera was involved in preparing and supplying the lethal formula for toxic liquor.

“Lakhera provided industrial chemicals to Manish Lodhi alias Yashwant Thakur, a licensed contractor from Barethi, and Chandrabhan Singh Rajput alias Chandu, divisional president of Karni Sena. Just two days before Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the group allegedly prepared spurious liquor, distributing them through government‑authorized shops to illegal outlets across villages at ₹20 lesser rate.”

Lakhera, originally from Mahoba in Chhatarpur district and residing in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, had earlier been arrested in connection with an illicit liquor factory.

Additional superintendent of police, Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said, “We are probing the source of the industrial chemicals, possible protection from distilleries, and the syndicate supplying counterfeit bottles, caps, holograms, and labels.”

The death toll in the hooch tragedy has touched 16. So far, 17 people have been arrested while 13 are absconding.