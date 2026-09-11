German automaker Volkswagen recently announced massive benefits and discounts offered for three of its products in the Indian market. The offers and benefits would be valid till September 30, 2026. However, the benefits might vary depending on the dealership, inventory, as well as geography. Customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to know more about the benefits and offers. Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan R-Line offered with benefits up to ₹5.5 lakh in September 2026

Volkswagen Virtus Offers September 2026 The Volkswagen Virtus is being offered with a ₹50,000 cash discount and a ₹30,000 exchange bonus, taking the total benefits to ₹80,000. The Volkswagen Virtus is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus is priced at ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun Offers September 2026 The Volkswagen Taigun is being offered with a ₹1 lakh cash discount and a ₹20,000 exchange bonus, taking the total benefits to ₹1.20 lakh. Like the Volkswagen Virtus, the Volkswagen Taigun is powered by two engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus is priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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