We’re never just one version of ourselves. There’s the person we are at work, the one we become when the weekend begins, the version that dresses up for a night out, and the one that simply wants to be comfortable on a slow Sunday. As life shifts between different moments and moods, so does the way we choose to dress. The Many Versions of You: How Levi’s® Dresses Every Chapter of Your Life

Levi’s®’ latest campaign with Alia Bhatt, “Many Ways. One Original,” celebrates this idea of individuality and the many influences that shape personal style. Rather than defining what an “original” looks like, the campaign explores how one person can have many different expressions while still staying true to themselves.

At the centre of this idea is denim — a wardrobe staple that has managed to remain relevant through changing trends, lifestyles and generations. A pair of jeans can look polished with a structured shirt and blazer, relaxed with a simple tee, or take on an entirely different personality when paired with statement pieces. Its appeal lies in the freedom to style it differently depending on where the day takes you.

That versatility mirrors the way we live today. Our wardrobes are no longer built around a single identity or aesthetic. The same person can move from work mode to weekend mode, from keeping things classic to experimenting with something new, often within the same week. What we wear becomes an extension of these different moments, allowing us to reflect how we feel rather than conforming to one particular style.