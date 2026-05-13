Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Autopsy ordered to confirm cause of death

Prateek Yadav, the half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said doctors were rushed to his residence after information was received around 5 am about his deteriorating health. He was brought to the hospital and declared dead at 5.55 am. ...Read More

Hospital authorities said the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem examination. According to hospital sources, Prateek Yadav was brought to Civil Hospital around 5.30 am.

Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhna Gupta. He stayed away from active politics and was associated with business ventures in the real estate and fitness sectors.

He had studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and also ran an animal welfare organisation, Jeev Ashray, which worked for the rescue and care of stray dogs.