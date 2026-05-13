A divorce call, then happy memories: A look at Prateek Yadav's relationship with BJP leader wife Aparna

“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead around 5.55 am,” an earlier HT report quoted Dr Gupta as saying.

Confirming the death, Lucknow Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said information was received at around 5 am that Prateek Yadav was unwell , following which a team of doctors rushed to his residence.

Prateek Yadav's death comes months after a family drama erupted in late Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan when he alleged that his wife Aparna is a "selfish woman" who he is going to divorce "as soon as possible".

Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh's son with his second wife Sadhna Gupta, died early Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow at the age of 38. While Akhilesh Yadav's half-brother largely stayed away from politics despite coming from one of India's biggest political families, he was married to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav.

According to hospital sources, Prateek was brought to the Civil Hospital around 5.30 am.

Civil Hospital director said a suspected poisoning angle will be probed after postmortem.

When Prateek Yadav sought divorce from his BJP leader wife In two posts on his verified Instagram handle - iamprateekyadav - Prateek Yadav in January this year described his wife Aparna as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centered and driven by fame and influence.

Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader, is currently the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women. What sparked Prateek Yadav's outrage was not known, neither did the SP nor BJP reacted to the issue back then. Prateek and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011 and have a daughter together.

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in March 2022 and campaigned for the party.

She was appointed vice chairperson of the state's women's commission in September 2024.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties… All she wants to become is famous and influential," Prateek wrote in one of his Instagram posts

He had said his mental health condition has taken a hit due to her. "Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," he said.