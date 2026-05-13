Prateek Yadav cause of death: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son declared dead at 5:55 am, autopsy awaited — what we know

Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Prateek was an animal lover and worked for their welfare. (Instagam@/iamprateekyadav)

According to Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, information about Prateek Yadav’s deteriorating health was received around 5 am, following which a medical team was sent to his residence.

Prateek declared dead at 5.55 am He was later brought to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5.55 am.

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Hospital sources said Prateek Yadav was brought to the hospital around 5.30 am. Authorities are awaiting the postmortem report as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am,” Dr Gupta said.

Who was Prateek Yadav? Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. Despite coming from one of the country’s most influential political families, he largely stayed away from active politics and focused on business ventures.

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He studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and was associated with the real estate and fitness sectors.

Prateek owned a gym in Lucknow under the name “Iron Core Fit”and was known in local business circles for his interest in fitness entrepreneurship.

He was also actively involved in animal welfare and ran an organisation named “Jeev Ashray”, which worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding, and care of stray dogs.