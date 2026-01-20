Why does Mulayam Singh's son Prateek Yadav want to divorce his ‘selfish’ wife?

Family drama erupted in late Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan on Monday as his son Prateek Yadav alleged that his wife Aparna is a “selfish woman” who he is going to divorce “as soon as possible”. Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. (Instagram/iamprateekyadav)

In two posts on his verified Instagram handle - iamprateekyadav - Prateek Yadav described his wife Aparna as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence.

Why is Prateek Yadav seeking divorce from his wife? Aparna Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is currently the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women. What sparked Prateek Yadav's outrage is not known, neither have the SP or BJP reacted to the issue so far.

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in March 2022 and campaigned for the party.

She was appointed vice chairperson of the state's women's commission in September 2024.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Who is Prateek Yadav and what did he say about his wife Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. His stepbrother and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, currently heads the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties… All she wants to become is famous and influential,” Prateek wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

He said his mental health condition has taken a hit due to her. “Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her,” he said.

In another post from the same account, Prateek Yadav wrote, “Broke my relationship with my mother, broke my relationship with my father, broke my relationship with my brother. Wants to by only famous.”