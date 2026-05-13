SP patriarch's son, Leeds-educated, gym owner, animal lover: Who was Prateek Yadav

Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Prateek Yadav was an animal lover and ran and organisation to rescue and take care of animals (Instagram/iamprateekyadav)

He was rushed to hospital in emergency from his residence early Wednesday morning after he was reported unwell. According to Lucknow Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, at 5 am in the morning, they received information that Prateek was unwell and found him in a critical condition.

Also read: Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, dies at 38

He was taken to the hospital at around 5.30 am, according to hospital sources, and was declared dead by 5.55 am.

Who was Prateek Yadav? -Prateek Yadav was the son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta.

-He was the half-brother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

-Even though Prateek came from one of India's biggest political clans, he largely stayed away from politics.

-He was married to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav in 2011, with whom he later sought divorce.

-Prateek went to the United Kingdom's Leeds University to study and worked in real estate and fitness sectors.

-He owned a gym — The Fitness Planet — in Lucknow and his interest in fitness entrepreneurship was widely known.

-Prateek was also an animal lover and worked for their welfare. He worked towards rescuing, treatment, feeding and taking care of stray dogs and other animals through his organisation ‘Jeev Ashray’.