Can Aparna Yadav succeed like Maneka Gandhi?

On a pleasant morning in 1982, I remember being in a throng of political activists and journalists in the main hall of the Circuit House in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and the buzz of excitement there. Maneka, wife of the late Sanjay Gandhi, and daughter-in-law of Prime Minister (PM) Indira Gandhi, was about to announce a new party, the Sanjay Vichar Manch. But everyone wondered how this young woman would be able to take on the formidable Indira Gandhi.

Akbar Ahmad Dumpy was by her side during that press conference as was bureaucrat-turned-politician JN Dixit. A number of heavyweights such as Jagjivan Ram, Narasimha Rao and Narayan Dutt Tiwari were in Indira Gandhi’s Cabinet at that time. The new party created a sensation by winning four seats in Andhra Pradesh the following year. In 1984, Maneka stood against Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi. But, alas, she got her timing wrong. The sympathy wave after the assassination of Indira Gandhi swept Rajiv to power with an unprecedented majority of 414 seats.

Maneka Gandhi could neither take over the Congress nor could she emerge as a significant political force. But she cannot be called a failure. She has won the Lok Sabha elections eight times and has been a Union minister four times.

Will Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP), be able to pull off a Maneka-like success?

Her joining the BJP has been the subject of much speculation for months. Now that she has joined the party, many feel that this is in retaliation for three ministers and 11 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the BJP crossing over to the SP. This may be seen as a way of showing that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is not able to keep his house in order. But the question remains: How can Aparna Yadav prove her political credentials?

Maneka Gandhi was active in politics even when she lived at 1, Safdarjung Road, the then official residence of the PM. Aparna has no such record. Usually, political legacy is bequeathed to those who have been blessed by the party leader. While Sanjay Gandhi was alive, Rajiv Gandhi confined himself to being a pilot. After Sanjay’s death, Indira Gandhi pushed Rajiv into politics. Maneka was also fighting for the control of the Nehru-Gandhi legacy, but Indira’s choice was clear.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has handed over his legacy to elder son Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh has been the chief minister (CM) of UP for five years and is now the national president of his party. He was challenged by his uncle, Shivpal Yadav. Today, the same Shivpal Yadav cannot but accept Akhilesh as his leader.

Such problems are rife in political clans. Tejashwi Yadav is the main face of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in neighbouring Bihar. He has been the deputy CM and is currently the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Despite this, he has to make a real effort to ensure harmonious relations with his brother, Tej Pratap. His sister, Misa Bharti, also has political ambitions, but party patriarch Lalu Yadav has anointed Tejashwi as his successor. Despite this, there is no guarantee that there will be no rebellion in the family. Similarly, in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is the CM. He faced challenges from his cousin, Raj Thackeray, whose supporters were keen to establish him as the real successor of Balasaheb Thackeray, but to no avail as Balasaheb clearly chose Uddhav.

There are, however, two exceptions. When former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao was trying to anoint his second wife Lakshmi Parvati as his successor, his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu revolted and snatched not only the Telugu Desam Party, but also the CM’s post from him. He has been the CM of Andhra Pradesh thrice since.

This was also the case with the late J Jayalalithaa. After the death of former CM MG Ramachandran, she was sidelined by his family and senior party leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. MGR’s wife VN Janaki became the CM, but the people felt that Jayalalithaa was the real heir to the late CM, having been his partner on the celluloid screen and in politics. Jayalalithaa was astute and intelligent. Once she got hold of the party reins, Jayalalithaa controlled it till her death. Can Aparna Yadav equal Jayalalithaa?

One lesson can also be learned from the fate of Chirag Paswan, son of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan. He frittered away his legacy thanks to his naiveté, which led to his uncle Pashupati Paras capturing a large section of the party. Aparna must keep in mind that symbolism in politics works only when there is either a legacy or considerable personal ability. Her joining the BJP has helped the saffron party gain a significant advantage, and it remains to be seen what she can gain from this move.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal